Contrary to speculations, popular APC chieftain in Rivers state Dakuku Peterside said he's not aware of Governor Wike's support for Tinubu

Peterside who is a former director general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) also said Wike does not have anything to help Tinubu win

The former NIMASA DG who is an ally of Rotimi Amaechi added that Wike has lost out in the political schemes and is just playing a survival game

Rivers state - Dr Dakuku Peterside, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Nyesom Wike lacks popular support to help the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers state.

Peterside who is a former director general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said this in an interview published by The Punch.

Legit.ng notes that there have been speculations that Wike, the arrowhead of the G5 Governors, is backing Tinubu.

However, asked if he was aware that Wike is supporting Tinubu, Peterside said;

"I am not aware. I know there is so much disagreement and divergence in his team at Rivers. I bet you, Wike is playing a survival game and will not go out of his way for anybody.

"His perceived support base is all hogwash, make-believe, or just a creation of sponsored media. He thinks he is smart, but every day his inconsistency and dishonesty become evident.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"His present reality is that he has boxed himself into a tight corner. I feel for him. He obviously needs help."

Tinubu presidential campaign: Wike has nothing to offer, Peterside insists

Speaking further, Peterside who is an ally of the former minister of transportation and Wike's strong political rival, Rotimi Amaechi, said the Rivers state governor would not deserve any credit if Tinubu wins the February 25 poll.

"What would he have brought to the table, perhaps Rivers State government money? He obviously does not have popular support because he has none to offer.

"I have not seen him campaign for the APC. If APC and Asiwaju succeed, it will be incautious of Wike to claim any credit. There is no reward whatsoever for betraying your party," he said.

Source: Legit.ng