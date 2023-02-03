Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere faction that endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has warned Nigerians against not voting Obi

According to the leader of the socio-political group, the north is planning to retain power through the 2023 election

In a veiled attack on the APC, Adebanjo maintained that was why the cabals in the ruling party are supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere faction, a socio-political Yoruba group that endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party, has said the country's future is tied to his preferred presidential candidate.

The factional Afenifere leader made the comment on Thursday, February 3, in Abuja following a meeting with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), The Cable reported.

Ayo Adebanjo warns Nigerians against not voting Peter Obi Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

After the meeting, the group announced its endorsement of Peter Obi.

Nigeria should value ethnicity, religion and vote Peter Obi, Ayo Adebanjo insists

According to Adebanjo, voting for Peter Obi will show that Nigeria values ethnicity and religious inclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a veiled attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebanjo alleged that the northerners are not willing to renege power to the south and that is why many of them are not supporting their candidate.

He added that if Obi did not win the 2023 election, non-Muslims and non-northerners will never become the President of the country.

Latest about Peter Obi, Ayo Adebanjo, 2023 election, Labour Party

Recall that Nigeria has produced a number of Southern Christian presidents. This includes Agunyi Ironsi, Ernest Shoneka, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan who are all southern Christians.

The country has also had a northern Christian who ruled the country for 9 years as a military head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

However, no southern Muslim has ever taken up the first tough job in the country.

Adebanjo's statement reads in part:

“We will give it what it takes. It is either bend or break. If Obi does not win, forget a country called Nigeria. If we lose this election, there will be no opportunity for a non-Christian, a non-northerner to be president again."

El-Rufai revealed age bracket that should not contest for President

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that some presidential candidates in the 2023 election are a joke.

While sharing his experience, the governor said the work of the president is not what someone between the age of 40 and 50 should apply for.

El-Rufai said he has had the privilege of working with at least three presidents and he understood the difficulties around it because of the complexity of the country.

Source: Legit.ng