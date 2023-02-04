A prominent Nigerian journalist Jaafar Jaafar has alleged that President Buhari is among those working against Tinubu in the Aso Villa

Jaafar made the claim following Governor El-Rufai's controversial statement that there are some anti-Tinubu elements in the villa

The journalist also mentioned two other names of those allegedly working against the APC presidential candidate

Jaafar Jaafar, a Nigerian journalist and news publisher, has listed the names of those allegedly working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state sparked controversy on Wednesday, February 2 when he said some persons in Aso Rock were working against Tinubu's ambition.

Journalist Jaafar Jaafar said President Buhari among the Aso Villa elements working against Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Though he did not mention names, there have been speculations on social media about who the Kaduna governor may be referring to.

In a thread of tweets sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 4, Jaafar claimed the major anti-Tinubu elements in the Aso Villa are:

President Muhammadu Buhari

Sani Zangon Daura

Sabiu Tunde

"I learn the major anti-BAT elements in the Villa today are President Buhari, Sani Zangon Daura & Sabiu Tunde," he tweeted.

Who the alleged anti-Tinubu elements are backing - Jaafar

Jaafar said while Zangon Daura, 85, is openly expressing his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, "Tunde is clandestinely pulling the Buhari strings like a skilled puppeteer."

"Zangon Daura, a former minister under Obasanjo & notable Arewa elder, had always identified with the PDP until 2015 when Buhari won election. But Zangon Daura, a close friend to Buhari, surprised APC powerbrokers for supporting Atiku after “eating for 8 years” in APC govt," the tweet reads.

He tweeted further:

"It was Tunde who allegedly persuaded Buhari to give military cover to Emefiele to stave off DSS from arresting him. Insiders said DSS sought court order to investigate Emefiele for terrorism financing after it discovered that he gave intervention loans to suspected IPOB members.

"To rein in Emefiele, BAT camp got a willing tool in DSS. As a pretext for avoiding arrest, the CBN boss left the country on “annual leave” and returned after clearing the coast. The APC governors outcry is not about the plight of the masses but the waning chances of their party.

"One thing is clear in this drama: Emefiele’s election eve naira swap is as politically motivated as DSS’ plan to charge him with terrorism financing. While Emefiele was licking his wounds over botched presidential dream, he got an intel that BAT had moved “logistics” to states.

"Emefiele then remembered it was time Nigeria redesigned its currency. He sold the idea to the president, who approved posthaste without consulting the finance minister, economic team, National Assembly, etc. In 2012, people’s voice killed CBN’s plan to coin lower denominations."

Mamman Daura not part of the Aso Villa elements - Jaafar

Meanwhile, Jaafar said Mamman Daura, President Buhari's nephew, is not among those in the villa who are working against Tinubu.

"I’ve written a lot about Mamman Daura’s influence, but to my surprise he’s not part of the “Villa elements” against Tinubu presidency. Mallam Mamman, who is currently convalescing in London, now stays longer in the UK than in Nigeria.

"In fact when Osinbajo visited Mallam Mamman at his Dennis Osadebay Street residence in Abuja in February 2022 to seek support for his presidential ambition, the old man clearly reminded the VP about an unwritten agreement to support Tinubu after Buhari’s tenure," the journalist tweeted.

2023 presidency: VP Yemi Osinbajo? El-Rufai finally reveals the cabal working against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has reacted to the insinuations that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is one of the "elements" in the Aso Rock working against Tinubu.

He said Osinbajo is not among those working against the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in the Aso Villa.

Many APC supporters had been pointing accusing fingers at the VP after El-Rufai said some elements in the Villa were working against Tinubu.

