Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the new naira note policy, describing it as anti-people.

The governor, who is a leader of the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said though Buhari means well for the country and he also wishes him to finish his tenure well but the scarcity of naira is holding the people at ransom

Wike noted that the policy will not tackle corruption as expected and it will not stop vote buying as the president has envisaged, but is already making the poor masses suffer more.

He noted that it is not ideal for people to have money in banks and not have access to the money, noting that this move will tarnish the image of the president.

The governor said:

"Mr President, I want you to finish well but the Naira redesign policy is anti-people, The masses, not politicians are the ones suffering."

The governor said he understood the pressure to revive the economy, fight corruption and stop vote buying but this policy will have nothing on these vices but create more problems for the people.

The comment of the governor came a few hours after the President appealed to Nigerians to give him 7 days to curb the growing crisis of the new policy on Nigeria.

