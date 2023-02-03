Residents of Ibadan, Oyo state capital city have taken over the streets in protest of the lingering fuel scarcity and paucity of new naira notes.

The Punch reports that the action by the residents began barely 22 days before the general elections expected to take place across the country.

Nigerians in Ibadan have taken to the streets to protest the scarcity of fuel and naira notes. Photo: The Cable

For the past week, Nigerians have suffered in their efforts to access the new naira notes as the deadline for swapping the old ones is on February 10.

In addition, Nigerians especially motorists have also contended with sourcing fuel from petrol stations with many black marketers selling way above the pump price approved by the Nigerian government.

Disappointed by the situation, youths of Ibadan who were armed with several placards, stormed the Iwo Road area of the state on Friday morning to register their grievances.

The Cable reports that the residents condemned the activities of the government and its involvement in putting citizens through such hardship.

Watch the video below:

