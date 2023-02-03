The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotosho, has debunked the claim that the state government ordered traditional rulers in the state not to welcome opposition candidates

Omotosho described the allegation as absurd and uncalled for because it denigrates the traditional institution

According to the commissioner, the PDP that made the allegation is the aggressor and still playing the victim game

Ikeja, Lagos - Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos state, has dismissed the allegation that the state government told the traditional leaders in the state not to receive candidates of the opposition in the state.

The commissioner said this on Channels TV while reacting to the allegation by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that traditional rulers have been warned not to receive them during the 2023 election campaigns.

According to Omotosho, the allegation is absurd and it is uncalled for because it is an attempt to denigrate the tradition and culture of the people, adding that the government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot do such a thing.

Lagos is considered the stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to many political pundits, and no other party has won the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

Omotosho alleged that:

"People are playing the victim, you're the aggressor and you are playing the victim. It is an old game that all of us can see through."

He further added that if the PDP in the state has any evidence of APC members attacking its members, the opposition should turn the evidence to the police.

