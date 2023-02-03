Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has been declared the winner of the rescheduled re-run for the gubernatorial ticket of APC in Benue state

It was gathered that APC primary election in 11 local government areas in the state was declared invalid by the court

However, for the third consecutive time, Rev Fr. Alia won all 11 LGAs with a total of 219,002 votes

Emerging reports have confirmed Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he was declared the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party after emerging victorious for the third consecutive re-run primary election organised by the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia overcame another tough hurdle to win the re-run election for the APC gubernatorial ticket in Benue state. Photo: Simon Lalong

Chairman of the election committee, Senator Basheer Lado declared the Catholic Priest winner after securing a total of 410,682 votes across all local governments in the state to topple 12 other aspirants.

The Leadership newspaper reported that the re-run election was held in 11 local governments that were initially declared invalid after a series of legal battles.

Rev Fr Alia was able to rack up the total sum of 219,002 votes across all the 11 black-listed local governments to secure victory for the time consecutively.

At the declaration of the winner, Senator Lado said:

“I hereby declare Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia who scored a total number of 410,682 votes, and having scored the highest number of votes, as the winner of the election.”

Following the announcement and declaration of Rev Fr Alia, Legit.ng gathered that the APC staged an immediate congress to reaffirm the candidature of the highly revered Catholic Priest.

The affirmation was reportedly done by the chairman of the Benue state chapter of the APC, Comrade Austin Agada.

Agada charged all members to stick together and support the candidate of the party helping him with the necessary support to unseat the PDP.

He said:

“The voice of God has been replicated in this rerun and you have chosen who you want to lead you and victory must be ours in 2023.”

