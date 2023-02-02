Peter Ob's presidential ambition has been dismissed by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state

El-Rufai stated that Obi does not have the required spread and numbers to defeat the APC and PDP in a national election

Going further, the governor likened the Labour Party presidential candidate to a movie practitioner in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has dismissed the chances of Peter Obi of Labour Party winning the presidential election.

Speaking to Television Continental on Thursday, February 2, El-Rufai, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, said Obi does not have the necessary support across all states to win the presidential contest.

Governor El-Rufai said Peter Obi cannot make any significant impact in the forthcoming presidential election. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

El-Rufai described the LP candidate as a Nollywood actor, arguing that Obi can only expect significant votes from the southeast and south-south, but not from northern Nigeria and the southwest.

His words:

“Peter Obi is polling one percent in Sokoto; two percent in Katsina; five percent in Kano. That’s where the votes are. All states are not equal.

“The fact that you’re doing 70 percent in Anambra state does not mean somebody doing 10 percent in Kano is not better than you. Kano is four million votes that actually happen.

“The number of votes in Anambra is the size of one local government area in Kaduna state. So, all states are not equal.

“Peter Obi cannot win the election. He doesn’t have the number of states; he doesn’t have 25 percent — the last time we checked — in more than 16 states. He can’t go anywhere.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. This election is between the APC and PDP because they have the footprint; they have the spread. Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere and that’s what the Labour Party campaign is about.”

