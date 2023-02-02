The supreme court has upheld the candidate of Laila Buhari as the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Kano central

Laila Buhari, who is the only female seeking an elective position in Kano state across all political parties, was earlier declared as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the district in the 2023 election

But the PDP has taken her to the supreme court, asking the apex court to declare Damburam Nuhu as the authentic candidate of the party

Laila Buhari, the only female candidate contesting for elective position in Kano, has been reiterated as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kano central senatorial district.

According to Daily Nigerian, Buhari's candidature was upheld by the supreme court on Thursday, February 2.

The supreme court had approached the apex court over the ruling of the court of appeal that earlier declared Buhari as the party's candidate for the district and declared Damburam Nuhu in her place.

But in a 5-man panel of justices on Thursday, Justice Mohammed Garba, upheld Buhari's candidature.

The justices including Garba, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Adamu Jauro, Emmanuel Agim, and Ibrahim Saulawa, all disagreed with the appeal grounds.

