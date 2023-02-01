Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC says his counterpart, Peter Obi of the Labour Party cannot keep his campaign promises

The APC bannerman made this remark on Tuesday, January 31 at his Anambra state presidential rally

While speaking to supporters at the rally, the APC bannerman likened Obi to Peter in the Bible who denied Jesus thrice at the crow of a cockerel

Anambra, Awka - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again hit out at his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Tinubu who took his campaign to the turf of Obi in Anambra state where he was a former governor aimed a series of shots at the Labour Party's bannerman.

Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits to win the 2023 presidential elections. Photo: Bola Tinubu Media office

Source: UGC

According to clips making the rounds from the campaign rally sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu described Obi as a man who will not keep his campaign promises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He was quoted saying:

"The man who left here, he calls himself Peter Obi. We read in the Bible that before c*ck crows three times, he will deny Jesus Christ. Is it not true? He denied!

"So how can he keep a promise to you?"

What political pundits are saying about 2023 presidential polls

Many political pundits have tipped Peter Obi as the closest rival to Tinubu in the forthcoming elections despite the national spread of the APC stalwart.

Some political enthusiasts also believe Obi is the underdog in the presidential race and can pull up a surprise and topple strong candidates like Tinubu and the bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Reports have that Tinubu already have the support of almost 16 governors in the north who have all endorsed his presidential bid ahead of next month's presidential polls.

2023 Election: Peter Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in latest online poll

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate has won another independent research poll ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came out tops in the latest poll conducted by Nigerians Decide.

The Labour Party presidential candidate has the backing of millions of Nigerian youths ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng