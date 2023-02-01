The statistics on who will become the next governor of Lagos, Nigeria's former capital, drastically changed on Tuesday, January 31,

This is as the Labour Party (LP) Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, is said to be leading other gubernatorial candidates following the result of an online poll.

The incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may have a very tough time trying to retain his seat in the state

As stated by the organisers of the poll, Gbadebo claimed a total of 7,776 votes to defeat the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 4,711 votes.

The poll disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Adediran Azeez Olajide, (aka Jandor) had 3,250 votes to a distant third place.

It was gathered that the said poll was launched on December 6, with the sole aim of ensuring excellence in the promotion of credible elections, participatory democracy, human rights, and strengthening of governance institutions for the consolidation of democracy practice around the world.

The organiser, an international electoral body, stated that Nigeria is of great interest to it because of its position as the most populous black nation in the world as well as Africa’s second-largest economy.

