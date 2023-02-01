Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential flagbearer, has claimed that he is the most investigated Nigerian

Atiku said this when he responded to questions on his alleged criminality extracted from a leaked audio from Michael Achimugu, his former aide

In his reaction, the former Nigerian vice president stated that the said audio has not revealed anything new as far as he is concerned

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has responded to a leaked audio released by Michael Achimugu, one of his former aides.

As contained in the said audio, Atiku is said to have allegedly revealed how some organisations were set up to divert public funds.

The PDP's presidential candidate says the leaked audio has nothing on him (Photo: @atiku)

However, during a BBC interview on Tuesday, January 31, the former vice president said:

“That audio has disclosed nothing new.”

He added:

“All that I know, all corrupt practices or corrupt allegations against me have been investigated in this country more than anybody else and nothing was found against me."

During the interview, Atiku said he is the most investigated person in Nigeria.

Watch the interview shared by Atiku via Twitter:

