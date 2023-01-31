Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, has commented on the recent rejection of the legislation of administrative and financial autonomy for local governments by the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking with legit.ng, the legal icon described the development as an infringement of the councils’ rights citing the challenges of local governments in Oyo state as a case study.

Oyo is one of the strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, but Adeagbo said the local government in the state cannot spend more than N500,000 in a day.

Adeagbo said:

It is infringing on their right of spending, LG are having limitations on what they can do and what they cannot do, especially in terms of finance. I know that LG in Oyo state cannot spend more than a certain amount of money in a day.

They cannot spend more than N500,000 in a day and if there are projects they can do that requires them to spend more than that, they need the consent of the governor and if that consent has to be taken, it can take 2,3 weeks, 1 month or more than that because of bureaucracy and the politics.

What if there are projects that are expungement projects that need to be attended to?

These are the issues the autonomy will come to guard against. It is a good fight and one day, we will get it right.

Source: Legit.ng