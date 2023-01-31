There is a new development regarding the crisis rocking the nation's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party

This is as the national leadership of the PDP and the Rivers state Governor's rift, takes a new turn following court cases against the ruling APC, INEC and others

At the court in Port Harcourt on Monday, the PDP NWC throw out Wike's lawyer and took over the cases against the opposition party in Rivers state

There was a fresh drama in the Port Harcourt Division of Court of Appeal on Monday, January 30th, 2023.

This is as the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) applied to take over the cases filed against opposition parties by the Rivers chapter of the party, PM News reported.

The PDP crisis takes a new dimension, weeks before the presidential election.

Source: Facebook

PDP kicks out Wike's lawyer

In a letter read out in court, PDP NWC asked Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) hired by the Rivers chapter of PDP to allow another lawyer it hired identified as Johnson Usman to take over the appeal it filed against verdicts of the lower court in its suits against the Accord and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Similarly, the PDP NWC also asked Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, to hands off from further representation in an appeal against the All Progressives Congress, APC, and National Assembly Candidates by the Rivers chapter of the party.

PDP's request granted by the court

Meanwhile, none of the counsels in court opposed the decision of PDP NWC.

Therefore, the three-man appeal panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted the request and adjourned until Friday, February 3rd, 2023 following a request by the new PDP counsel.

