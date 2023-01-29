The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has sent strong warnings to Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar ahead of the forthcoming poll

Ayodele said there are challenges ahead for the candidates as the election day approaches, pointing out that the north should be their point of focus

According to the cleric, northern elders will support Atiku, Tinubu's candidacy will divide the elders while Obi should work more in gaining acceptance in the north

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent some prophetic warnings to leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming election.

According to the cleric, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) all have challenges ahead, PM News reported.

Primate Ayodele sends strong warnings to Atiku, Tinubu, and Obi Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The prophecies for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi ahead of 2023

Ayodele disclosed the revelations in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, where he talked about the issues the presidential candidates will be facing in the 2023 election while proffering them solutions.

According to the primate, Peter Obi needs to work more in the north and orientate his supporters on the need to collect their PVCs, adding that most of the youths may not vote for him.

He urged the former governor of Anambra not to be carried away by the support of old politicians and failed in telling his supporters to get their PVCs.

About Atiku Abubakar, he said that the former vice president will be supported by the northern elders but there are lots of scandals ahead of him.

On Tinubu's candidacy, Primate Ayodele said the cabals in President Muhammadu Buhari's administration will be divided over his matter.

He said his ambition will also face resistance in the north, southeast and south-south regions but urged him to work hard.

