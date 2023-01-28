The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of the Permanent Voters' Cards by Nigerians.

A statement released by INEC on Saturday, January 28, said that the collection of PVCs across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory will be extended to February 5.

Signed by Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee for INEC and seen by Legit.ng said the commission met on Saturday, January 28, after its meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) across the nation.

Okoye said after its deliberation on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide, it decided to extend the deadline.

He said:

"It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on Friday, 27th January 2023, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu indicated that the Commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the General Election.

Having reviewed reports from all the States of the Federation, the Commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.

Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week.

The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023."

Noting that this is the second time the INEC is extending PVC collection nationwide, Okoye said this particular extension of the deadline will also be the last of the exercise.

He added:

"The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

According to INEC, those who engaged in double and multiple registrations should not bother visiting any of the commission's offices as the electoral body did not print their PVCs.

He assured that the commission will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged.

Okoye noted that all those who carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs as the commission salutes Nigerians for their patience and doggedness throughout the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng