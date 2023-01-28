According to Dino Melaye, a former Kogi senator, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has endorsed Atiku Abubakar for president in the coming presidential election.

Via his Facebook page on Friday, January 27, Melaye, the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign council, stated that this was confirmed in Delta state on Wednesday, January 25, during the commissioning of a project by Atiku.

Melaye claimed Babangida's position was relayed to Atiku’s campaign team through his son, Mohammed.

Melaye's post read:

"We want to thank the family of Ex President Ibrahim Babangida for endorsing Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria.

"This position was expressed by Mohammed Babangida in Delta State on Wednesday during the commissioning of Maryam Babangida Film village and leisure park. Senator Dino Melaye."

Source: Legit.ng