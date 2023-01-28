Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) has called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for the collection of old naira notes

The flag bearer of the PDP said that the new monetary policy has brought untold hardship on many Nigerians

According to Atiku, an extension of the deadline will address the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, January 28, called for an extension of the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the collection of old naira notes.

In a video shared on his shared Twitter page titled "My position on the CBN January 31, deadline on the new naira notes", the former vice president said the apex bank's deadline is creating a hardship for several Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar said he is joining many Nigerians to call for a slight extension of the new monetary policy by CBN. Photo: PDP, Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Atiku added that while redesigning currency is normal across the globe, the short notice and the January 31 deadline are rather unusual.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The ongoing policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the naira notes has generated wild reactions across the country and beyond.

“This exercise is a worldwide practice and not anything new, especially as the January 31 deadline draws closer, a large number of Nigerians out of good conscience have expressed apprehension about how the policy and the deadline will make life more difficult for Nigerians.

‘’Many Nigerians, especially farmers, artisans and those in the rural areas do not have bank accounts, so the time frame for the change of old notes to new one is not achievable.”

Appealing for an extension of the CBN deadline

Further appealing for an extension of the CBN's deadlines Atiku said such a move will address the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

He added:

“On this note, I am compelled to align with the upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the monetary conversion policy.

“The January 31 deadline is certainly going to cause a heavy discomfort on our people and it will be magnanimous on the part of the government and the regulatory agency to ease the burden on the people for the public interest."

Atiku breathes fire, issues strong warning to Tinubu amid perceived dispute with Buhari

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP warned Bola Tinubu of the APC to desist from roping him into his crisis with President Buhari

The warning was issued by the former vice president through the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation.

The spokesperson of the organisation said Tinubu's politics has always been about "self and the cabal" as he never cared for Nigerians or the success of the government he claimed to have brought to power.

Big win for PDP as top political parties adopt Atiku, Okowa ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to support Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa in their 2023 presidential bid.

The call was made to Nigerians by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Thursday, January 26.

The coalition said Atiku's view on restructuring and education, as well as his experience and maturity in politics, are key to driving Nigeria to an expected end.

Source: Legit.ng