The House of Assembly and House of Reps candidates on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi state have threatened to dump Peter Obi

The candidates said they were sidelined when Obi visited the northern state and accused the state LP chairman of mismanaging the money given to him for campaigns

Obi was given four days to intervene and address the issues as the aggrieved candidates said they would opt for another presidential flagbearer if he fails to act

Bauchi state - Top candidates contesting for various offices on the Labour Party's platform in Bauchi state have threatened to dump Peter Obi if he fails to address the leadership crisis in the state within four days.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the Bauchi state chapter of the LP was hit with a leadership crisis after the party's presidential candidate, Obi visited the state to flag off his campaign.

Labour Party candidates in Bauchi state threatened to withdraw their support for Peter Obi. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that shortly after Obi's visit, a group of the candidates of the party threatened to dump the party.

They claimed that they were maltreated and sidelined by the party leadership in the state during Obi's visit.

They said Peter Obi said he does not need our support, the candidates say

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved candidates, Mallam Shabbir Duguri, the LP candidate for Duguri/Gwana Constituency in the State House of Assembly, said they were told Obi said he does not need their support to win in Bauchi state because he has other more important people working for him.

"Though we did not hear that directly from Peter Obi, but, what happened during the campaign was an indication that something is fishy," Shabbir Duguri said.

We spent our money to float Labour Party in Bauchi, says MK Said

Also speaking, MK Said, the LP candidate for Pali State Constituency lamented that they have been sidelined after spending their money to float the party in the state.

He alleged that the sum of N50m was sent to the leadership of the party in the state for mobilization but the leadership of the party in the state misappropriated the money.

Said urged Obi to address the issue within four days or the candidates will withdraw their support for him.

"We are giving him 4 days from today to act or we and our supporters will go to where we are valued," he said.

It was gathered all 21 state House of Assembly candidates and the House of Representatives candidates contesting on the LP's platform in Bauchi state supported the ultimatum given to Obi.

They said at the expiration of the ultimatum, they will be left with no option other than to dump Obi and direct their supporters to vote for another presidential candidate.

Nevertheless, the aggrieved candidates said they will go ahead with their aspirations of becoming legislators under the LP having been cleared by INEC to contest during the elections.

Source: Legit.ng