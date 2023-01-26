Michael Achimugu, Atiku's former aide who exposed the corruption allegation against the PDP presidential candidate, has revealed why he took the action

The spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, had said Achimugu was sponsored by Tinubu to distract Nigerians

However, Achimugu said he exposed the former Vice President in order to educate Nigerians on the danger of voting for him to become president

Lagos, Nigeria - Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower, says he exposed the corruption allegation against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to prevent Nigerians from making a great mistake by voting for him.

Achimugu who said he was a former aide to Atiku had released a recorded phone call where the PDP presidential candidate purportedly admitted that he was involved in taking advantage of federal contracting expenditures.

Michael Achimugu, a former aide of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, warned Nigerians against voting for him. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In the viral audio shared by Atiku’s alleged former aide, the former vice-president narrated how he took charge of setting up onshore shell businesses which served as a conduit for siphoning significant sums from public works contracts, The Punch reported.

Tinubu sponsored Achimugu, Melaye claims

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, said Achimugu was never a media aide to Atiku.

The former Kogi West senator further alleged that the whistleblower was being sponsored by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to blackmail Atiku and distract Nigerians.

Voting for Atiku will be a mistake, Achimugu warns Nigerians

Speaking on TVC on Wednesday, January 25, Achimugu denied being sponsored, saying he was motivated to expose Atiku because he wanted to educate Nigerians and dissuade them from voting for the Adamwa-born politician as president.

“There are basically two reasons which I have repeated over and over on social media. First is that young persons like myself who served politicians will never again be taken for granted. Second, it is to warn Nigerians and educate them before the elections to prevent them from making the greatest mistake ever.

“If Nigerians think that they have seen corruption before, let them wait until they make the mistake of voting the Atiku family into office," he said.

Achimugu also admitted in the interview that he carried out many assignments for his former boss which he could not divulge publicly.

Nigerians react

Emmanuel Ayekoloye commented on Facebook:

"Why vexing out bad blood, they malign Obi, Tinubu and Atiku, people are going to judge you if they say you are good then you are good. Nigerians don't praise their leaders including believers."

Solomon Jinkiri said:

"You could have exposed him since, why now may God choose a better leader who has the interest of Nigerians at heart no matter the political party."

Anawo Samson said:

"Only enemy of Nigeria will vote Atiku."

