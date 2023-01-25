Following the defection of Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), more controversies have begun to unveil

The former APC chieftain took a direct shot at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the most corrupt in history

She stated that President Buhari failed in all his campaign promises and governs corrupt officials

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - A former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad said President Muhammadu Buhari betrayed the trust she had in him.

Najaatu who recently left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this revelation during a live telecast on Trust TV's breakfast program Daily Politics.

Hajiya Najaatu became a trending topic when she renounced her association with the APC and Bola Tinubu less than six weeks before the elections. Photo: Naajatu Muhammad, President Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

She stated that supporting President Buhari has been a mistake all along and she is not willing to make the same mistakes with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Najaatu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I followed Buhari and millions of people followed Buhari because they thought he will change Nigeria for the better but we never gave him an agenda, we never gave him demands, we never had an agreement with him about what we want.

"So this time around we have to learn from experience. Buhari discarded all of his followers, he discarded each and every one of us. None of us was taken to the Villa. And all the promises he made concerning corruption, security, agriculture and giving Nigerians an enabling environment, he didn’t fulfil it."

She further stated that the current administration is the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria while also stating that President Buhari has gone on to grant pardons to looters who looted taxpayer's money to enrich their pockets.

She said;

“Right now we are hearing of trillions, so what is he saying, he gives directives and counter directives are given, he has failed us, he has failed on his promises. Having said that, if I can make a mistake on Buhari I can not make another mistake on Asiwaju.”

In what seems like a very controversial revelation, Najaatu stated that Tinubu confessed to him that he had no masterplan yet for Northern Nigeria but promised to develop a masterplan if he emerges winner in next month's polls.

Najaatu added that the health status of the former Lagos state governor was alien to her until her visit to London.

Source: Legit.ng