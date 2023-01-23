Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has come under attack for approving N12,750,000 for each LGA in the state to commence empowerment programmes for market women, widows, and students in the state

Accountability to Humanity (AH) and the Better Oyo Movement (BOM) in a separate statement alleged that the governor who has refused to release LG funds is doing this a few weeks to the election

The groups called on the EFCC, ICPC, and other security agencies to investigate the expenditure of the state between 2022 till after the election

Ibadan, Oyo - Accountability to Humanity (AH), a non-governmental organisation based in Oyo has taken a swiped against the government Seyi Makinde-led administration over an alleged pre-election vote buying.

According to Daily Independent, the group called on security agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to probe funds released by Makinde's administration from 2022 till after the election.

Groups call on EFCC, ICPC, others to investigate Makinde's spending Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Another group known as the Better Oyo Movement (BOM), made a similar request on the same day, Monday, January 23, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Last week, governor Makinde reportedly approved and release the sum of N12,750,000 for each local government in the state to begin empowerment programmes for market women, widows and students across the state.

The group expressed shock that Makinde who did not embark on such a programme in his over 3 years in the office suddenly started it a few weeks before the election, thus, considered the move as pre-vote buying before the election.

Ade Alade, the coordinator of the AH, disclosed in a statement that the group wonder why the state government has not made local government funds available to the caretakers now stylishly buying votes ahead of the poll.

