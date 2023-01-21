Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator of the PDP representing Enugu east, has reacted to his suspension from the largest opposition party

Nnamani, who is also the former governor of Enugu state, described the suspension as rude chock because he was denied a fair hearing

The senator then urged his supporters to keep calm as the campaign for the 2023 poll moves on while tagging the situation as a purported suspension

Enugu - Chimaroke Nnamani, the former governor of Enugu state, has described his recent suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a rude shock and surprising

The PDP announced the suspension of the former governor on Friday night, January 20, over alleged anti-party activities.

Nnamani speaks on alleged suspension from the PDP

Source: Facebook

Nnamani, who is also a current senator representing Enugu east under the PDP, took to his Twitter page to react to the "purported suspension".

The senator further highlighted 3 errors in his suspension while calling on his supporters to keep calm and be law-abiding as the campaign moves on.

His arguments are highlighted below:

No petition against me

The senator argued that he was never notified nor was he learnt of any petition against him that formed the basis of his suspension by the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP.

No invitation to any meeting, hearing or proceeding of the NWO

The former governor argued that the NWC of the PDP never invited him to any proceedings, hearing or meeting for discussion on his offences.

He said, therefore, he was denied the opportunity to a fair hearing, neither by representation nor by himself, before the proposed decision.

His suspension violated the provision of the constitution

He, therefore, concluded that his suspension is a violation of the party's constitution which gives room to a fair hearing.

To him, the purported suspension did not follow laydown disciplinary proceedings and was against the superiority of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

See the tweet below:

