The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives candidate for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in Kogi state, Comrade Usman Okai Austin has called on electorates to exercise their civic duties by getting their PVCs and vote in next month's elections.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng he urged electorates not to be swayed by moneybag politicians who seek to influence their voting decision in next month's election.

Okai made the appeal during the campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday, January 14 where urged his constituency to collect PVCs.

He said:

“Everybody should collect and hold onto his or her PVCs, selling your PVCs simply means mortgaging the future of the incoming generation.

"The interest of my constituents is my concern. I entered the race to see how I can bring developmental projects to my area and create job opportunities.

"The more votes we bring from Dekina/Bassa the bigger my voice will be in the party and the greater things we will witness in our constituency and Nigeria."

2023: "This election will be different from other elections" - Okai

Okai urged the people to go back home and mobilise votes for the party and affirmed that God had sanctioned the party’s victory at the polls.

He said:

“This election is a BVAS election; so, it is quite different from what we have been having but I am optimistic that we have the numbers to win."

"Let us go back home and collect our Permanent Voter Cards and ensure that we reach out to all our people wherever they may be.”

