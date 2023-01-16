Before the commencement of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Titans, a number of Nigerians, especially the youths, had taken to social media to express their displeasure

While many believed the show would be a distraction to the youths at a time the country was preparing for the general elections, others, however, opined it would have no effect

Legit.ng recently organized a poll on if the reality show would be a distraction and the result showed only 45.8 per cent agreed

The Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) commenced on Sunday, January 15, despite opposition from many Nigerians, especially the youths, as it comes at a time when the country’s general election is a few weeks away.

Since the organisers of the reality show announced plans to have a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates on the show this year, it has since created a division online.

45.8 per cent of voters say BBTitans is a distraction that will not allow youths to concentrate on the coming election. Credit: @bigbro_africa

While some netizens believe it was a means of distracting the youths from carrying out their civic duties during the general elections, others are of the opinion the show would in no way have an effect on the election.

A few days before the commencement of the reality show, Legit.ng organized a poll on Twitter and the result showed that 45.8 per cent believe BBTitans would distract the youths, while 45.6 per cent said it wouldn’t. 6.8 per cent of the voters were uncertain.

mac_tim:

"It's certainly going to be a distraction."

drayojohnson:

"What is wrong with you guys? We are talking about the future of Nigeria and you are juxtaposing it with BB."

2023 Elections: Labour Pary condemns Big Brother Titans

Meanwhile, the Labour Party in a report via Legit.ng claimed the reality show was being sponsored by an opposition party to distract the youths.

The chief spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign committee, Dr Yunusa Tanko said:

“We have credible information that it’s being sponsored by one of the major opposition parties to distract the Nigerian youths from changing the leadership that has placed them in perilous times laced with abject poverty."

Source: Legit.ng