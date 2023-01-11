With less than eight weeks to the presidential elections, the independent national electoral commission (INEC) is under immense pressure

With the heat of the forthcoming elections fuming and blazing, there are fears that it might be postponed

However, Afenifere said the elections must hold as scheduled while noting that Nigerians are ready than ever before

Following insinuations from different quarters that next month's general elections should be postponed, the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has hit back at the insinuators.

Some hours ago, the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu also stated that if the security situation in the country does not improve, the electoral body might be forced into postponing the elections.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu recently warned that elections might be postponed if the security situation does not subside. Photo: INEC

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Afenifere national secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi stated that the postponement of next month's election will not be accepted nor will it be entertained.

Ajayi also commended the submissions of Lai Mohammed, the minister of information who also maintained that the elections will hold as scheduled while urging Nigerians not to be alarmed.

He said:

“But we feel that there is the need to let anyone thinking of postponement or cancellation of the elections that such a thing is and will remain unacceptable, no matter the reason.

"We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held. There was also insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped."

Ajayi stated that general elections in Nigeria over the years have tendencies of tension and controversies that are tailored to suit the best interest of the political class which does not have the interest of the people at heart.

The Afenifere according to Daily Trust said:

"This is why we are stating clearly that Nigerians are prepared for the elections just as the whole world is awaiting the elections. Nothing whatsoever should alter the schedule or cause postponement let alone cancellation”.

Afenifere noted that INEC had given its commitment to conduct the best elections in line with the demand of President Muhammadu Buhari.

