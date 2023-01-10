The Lagos state chapter of Labour Party has announced Mrs Dayo Ekong as the new leader of the party in the state

This is coming after Mr Kayode Salako tendered his resignation to vacant his position as chairman of the party

Salako, after his resignation, was made the new special adviser on Lagos Affairs and Liaison operations to the national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure

The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party, Kayode Salako has handed in his resignation from the top position.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, January 10, Salako handed the helm of affairs to Mrs Dayo Ekong who becomes the new chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos state.

Kayode Salako handed the reign of affairs to Mrs Dayo Ekong after his elevation to the position of special adviser to the national chairman. Photo: Kayode Salako

On what informed Salako's resignation, Legit.ng gathered that the Labour Party chieftain was elevated to the position of the special adviser on Lagos Affairs and Liaison operations to the national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure.

In his resignation note, Salako said:

“I can’t be a mole in a political party I am contesting. I am so grateful that Labour Party made me not APC for the many many years I was with them.

“When I wanted to go, Labour Party said I can’t go and they elevated me. I am a sincere human being. I don’t deceive and I don’t cheat.

“It is where I am going that I am going. I came to the party to look for how it can be better for me."

He further stated that he cannot continue to be the chairman of the party due to the fact that he is also running for political office in the forthcoming election.

Salako stated that the structure of the party remains paramount and he would not alter it at the expense of his own ambition.

The Labour Party chieftain said:

“I have to hand over. This is the structure we have built for months. The greatest asset any politician can have is the structure.”

