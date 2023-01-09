Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, has disclosed the circumstances surrounding the emergence of Nasir Gawuna, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Kano state is a tough state in Nigeria when it comes to electioneering as all political parties focus their attention on the state because of its voting strength.

Gawuna is the current deputy governor of Kano state and will be flying the APC flag in the March 2023 governorship in the state.

Governor Ganduje, while speaking at a fundraising organised by Gawuna's friends in Abuja on Monday, urged the people to vote for the presidential hopeful to ensure continuity.

Ganduje disclosed that Gawuna emerged as the APC guber candidate because of his acceptability, loyalty, education, experience and relationship with many.

Source: Legit.ng