Top presidential candidates like Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar will have the opportunity to reel out their economic agenda to Nigerians

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in the build-up to the 2023 polls have staged a dialogue forum for these presidential hopefuls

Candidates are expected to appear in a series as planned by the NESG to talk to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - With less than a month to the 2023 presidential elections, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says it will be hosting a series of dialogues with presidential candidates.

The NESG chief executive officer, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola made disclosed this new development on Monday, January 9 via a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The trio of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi

He said:

"The Nigerian Economic Summit Group is set to hold a series of dialogues on the Nigerian economy with presidential candidates that will accentuate discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria."

Jaiyeola revealed that the initiative was informed by NESG's commitment to national development and its principle to provide an economic foundation for democracy.

Reflecting on the cruciality of next month's presidential polls, Jaiyeola said:

"Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices.

"The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity."

As contained in the statement, Jaiyeola appealed to the presidential candidates for direct engagements in a bid to critically dissect some economic intricacies and shortcomings and proffer workable and realistic solutions to them.

The presidential dialogue series is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation and would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.

The Presidential Dialogue on Economic Policy will seek to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the concerns of the citizens before the 2023 presidential elections.

