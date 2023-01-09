The politics of Anambra central senatorial district may not favour the candidates of the PDP and APGA as elders in the area have distanced themselves from the candidates

Elders at the Igu-Aro festival of Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka LGA alleged that the politicians abused the intelligence of the people and tradition by forcing their way into the festival ground

Uchenna Eze, an eyewitness, accounted that the candidates did not follow the instruction given to them by security officials at the entrance of the festival hall

Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra - Elders of Anambra Central Senatorial District have distanced themselves from the senatorial bids of the duo of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), for allegedly instigating their supporters to disrupt activities during the just concluded Igu-Aro festival of Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the elders claimed that the two senatorial candidates in Anambra Central District defiled the norm by forcing themselves into the main arena of the festival with political campaign flag; which they said, was forbidden.

PDP, APGA candidates suffer a setback in Anambra

Source: Twitter

Where PDP, APGA senatorial candidates get it wrong

Speaking during the festival that ended yesterday in Enugwu-Ukwu, the elders said that the act, as far as they were concerned, had proved that the two were only selfish and desperate in their quest to represent the zone.

Leader of the elders, Okeke Nwoye- Kwalu, was quoted as saying this:

“What the senatorial candidates of APGA and PDP did during our revered Igu-Aro festival was a show of shame. They insulted the sensibilities of our people and our tradition before our visitors from across the world. And we're saying that such politicians are not worth our supports."

Latest about PDP, APGA, 2023 Election, Anambra

An eyewitness, Uchenna Eze, who also narrated the incident to Legit.ng, said:

“Dozie Nwankwo came earlier with his team of supporters to the venue of the Igu-Aro festival in Enugwu-Ukwu, but were asked to wait at the entrance gate until the appropriate time their activities could be entertained in that ceremony.

"Organizers of the event announced that no politician would be allowed into the main arena with political flags. Dozie Nwankwo, who was contesting the Anambra Central Senatorial position under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA (APGA), and his supporters, waited patiently at the entrance gate.

“While they waited, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife, and her supporters, arrived and 'bulldozed their way into the main arena with numerous PDP flags and Umbrella.

“Seeing what happened, Dozie Nwankwo's supporters also pushed their way into the arena with APGA flags. The development caused chaotic, sparked and tensed atmosphere, which almost disrupted the event."

