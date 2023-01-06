The Labour Party and Peter Obi have suffered a poor campaign outing in the southwest of Ekiti state

This development led to a lot of criticism from the opposition parties including Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP

Sen Melaye in a tweet described the low turnout of supporters as embarrassing while urging them to stick to their town hall meetings

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hit out at the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In his recent troll on social media sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, January 6, Senator Melaye berated the Labour Party for its failed outing at its presidential rally in Ekiti state.

Senator Dino Melaye and Peter Obi once had a spat at a town hall meeting when the former seem to have taunted the latter's supporters. Photo: Senator Dino Melaye, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to a video posted by the PDP chieftain, it was seen that the 12,000 sitting capacity venue used by the Labour Party was scanter looking somewhat like their poor outing in Kogi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senator Melaye in a caption that followed the video reads:

"Labour Party Presidential rally in Ekiti State at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion 12,000 sitting capacity.

"State of their campaign DG.Akin Oshuntokun. After their Kogi embarrassment and this Ekiti disgrace, my advice is that they should continue with their town hall meetings. Shoe get size"

Obidients react, fire back at Sen Melaye

Meanwhile, Peter Obi's supporters were quick to fire back at the PDP chieftain for his fowl tweet against the Labour Party.

@PatrickUndiand1 said:

"Have you bothered to compare LP campaign in Ibadan and yours yesterday? Remember LP has not even a Councillor."

Wike led the G5 Governors to kickoff campaign in Ibadan, Oyo state. He asked Oyo people to vote all the PDP Candidates excluding Atiku Abubakar and the crowd keep chanting “Atiku! Atiku! Atiku!” In front of the G5 Governors!, Is this not a sign of victory for Us???

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar said:

"Wike led the G5 Governors to kickoff campaign in Ibadan, Oyo state. He asked Oyo people to vote all the PDP Candidates excluding Atiku Abubakar and the crowd keep chanting “Atiku! Atiku! Atiku!” In front of the G5 Governors!, Is this not a sign of victory for Us???"

In a counter tweet, @lord_saar, said:

"Stop the lies. He didn’t mention Atiku’s name nor Presidency. Yes, he talked about them voting for all candidates from Governorship down the line…he further said for Seyi Makinde will get back to them on the other one..then a pocket of people started chanting Atiku."

Source: Legit.ng