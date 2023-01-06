The fate of the PDP to produce a governorship candidate in Zamfara state in the 2023 election has been sealed by the decision of the appeal court on Friday

The appeal court of Sokoto division on Friday set aside the judgment of the federal high court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital

Justice Ibrahim Shehu of the federal high court had nullified the PDP primary election that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare as the governorship candidate of the party in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sokoto state - Dauda Lawal-Dare, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been reinstated by the Sokoto division of the court of appeal.

The court on Friday, January 6, set aside the judgement of the federal high court in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, which earlier disqualified Lawal-Dare from contesting in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Channels Television reported.

Appeal court reinstates PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Twitter

Appeal court has reinstated PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

The federal high court had nullified the PDP governorship primary that produced Lawal-Dare as the candidate of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is essential to note that the judgment of the federal high court was the second time the PDP would be disqualified from participating in the governorship primary.

In the ruling, the federal high court also declared that the PDP had no governorship candidate in the state for the 2023 election.

Latest about PDP, Zamfara, Arewa, 2023 election

The court nullified the PDP primary in September 2022 after 2 aspirants of the party had challenged the credibility of the election that produced Lawal-Dare.

Justice Ibrahim Shehu in his judgment ordered a rerun of the primary but Lawal-Dare re-emerged as the winner of the rerun in September.

Atiku reacts as Oyo PDP dumps Makinde, G5 governors, declares support for former VP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP crisis has taken a fresh shape as Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate, commended the Oyo state chapter of the party.

Oyo, a state of one of the aggrieved governors of the party known as G5, Seyi Makinde, who has vowed not to support Atiku's campaign, has seen some of its members declare their support for ex-VP.

Atiku commended the faction group for taking the bold step to defy the governor's position on his candidacy and support him.

Source: Legit.ng