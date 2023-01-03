The position of registrar at the Federal University of Ilorin, Kwara state has been put open for application

According to a statement signed by Prof. Wahab Egbewole the vice-chancellor, the position will be vacated on Friday, April 28

The University says the selected candidate will be given a five years tenure and salaries will be determined by the federal government

Kwara, Ilorin - The University of Ilorin has announced that it will be opening a vacancy for the position of registrar.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, a statement signed by Prof. Wahab Egbewole the vice chancellor reveals that the position will become vacant from Friday, April 28.

The slot for the position of the registrar is said to be made vacant on Friday, April 28. Photo: University of Ilorin

Source: Twitter

The statement also disclosed that the announcement of the vacancy was in line with the statutory provision of Act No. 25 of 1996 and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2012.

The vice chancellor said the decision to throw the vacancy open was decided by the council and also agreed to the commencement of the recruitment process.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reeling out the job description and responsibilities, Egbewole said:

“The registrar shall also be the Secretary to the Council, the Senate, Convocation, and Congregation of the university and shall perform any other duties that may be assigned to him/her by the vice-chancellor."

On the criteria for selection, he said:

“The applicant must possess a good honors degree from a recognized university and at least 12 years post-qualification experience in management, most of which preferably in university administration.”

He also revealed that candidate with formal training in management stands a higher chance of landing the top job.

Egbewole also noted that an applicant must not be older than 60 years on the date of appointment as he/she must possess quality traits like integrity, sound judgment as well as proficient skills in ICT.

He further disclosed that the salary remuneration will be determined by the federal government which will hand he/she a five-year single term in office as approved.

Source: Legit.ng