Ayu who spoke through his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, denied meeting the Rivers governor in Port Harcourt or anywhere else

The PDP national chairman is at the centre of the crisis rocking the opposition party as he refused to give in to G5 Governors' demand for his resignation

FCT, Abuja - Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied meeting with the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt amid the internal crisis rocking the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general election.

A photo had been trending on social media with the claim that Ayu travelled to Port Harcourt to meet with Wike.

PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu denied meeting with Governor Wike in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, January 4. Photo credit: @Chief_Adam

Legit.ng notes that the PDP national chairman is at the centre of the PDP's crisis.

Wike and other members of the G5 Governors had demanded Ayu's resignation for a southerner to take over after Atiku Abubakar, a fellow northerner, emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

He (Ayu), however, refused to step down, making Wike and his allies withdraw their support for Atiku.

I had no recent meeting with Wike, says Ayu

Reacting to the speculations on social media that he held a meeting with Wike, Ayu said he had no meeting with the Rivers governor in Port Harcourt or anywhere else in Nigeria on Wednesday, January 4.

Vanguard reported that the PDP chairman spoke through his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Imobo-Tswam said the speculation was the handiwork of mischief makers, adding that Ayu has not seen Wike recently.

“Dr. Ayu states clearly that:1. He never travelled to Port Harcourt and 2. He has not set eyes on Gov. Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous," the statement read.

Ayu enjoying New Year Break with family, says Imobo-Tswam

Imobo-Tswam further said his principal, Ayu, is not embattled, adding that the PDP national chairman is enjoying the New Year Break with his family.

He urged members of the general public, especially members of the PDP, to ignore the story and focus on the 2023 general election.

