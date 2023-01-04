As the 2023 general elections are drawing closer, the name Peter Obi is ringing loud across Nigeria

First, Obi is getting endorsements ahead of the coming elections from prominent Nigerian politicians and elder statesmen

Secondly, the Labour Party's presidential candidate is leading in online polls, making him seem more famous than flagbearers of major political parties

The result of a new survey conducted by Market Trends International (MTI) on all presidential candidates in the 2023 elections revealed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is ahead of his rivals by a wide margin.

As stated by the MTI's executive director, Victor Ebhomenye, the survey revealed that 44% of the respondents pledged to vote for Obi in the upcoming presidential election.

Peter Obi is not just getting endorsements from notable Nigerians, he is leading online polls consistently (Photo: Peter Obi)

Ebhomenye noted that Obi, who was nowhere in the political space by December 2021, has picked up pace in the race since he declared interest to run with the Labour Party as its presidential candidate, Channels TV reports.

Possibility of new alliance springs up for Peter Obi

According to the agency's boss, Obi’s fast-growing popularity may bring about lasting alliance talks with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In his view, Ebhomenye stated that the proposed alliance is capable of stopping the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from dominating the coming elections.

He added:

“The PDP was initially seen as the most popular party to win the 2023 presidential election as at December 2021, with 52% of respondents indicating PDP to win were elections to be held in December 2021. When asked whom they will vote for, 28% of respondents leaned towards voting for the PDP.

“However, findings show that 45% of respondents were undecided and did not know which party they would lean towards voting for as at December 2021.”

2023 presidency: Prophesy about Peter Obi of Labour Party released

In what many supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party saw as a good omen, Prophet Joshua Iginla, the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, has called on the candidate to work on his security.

He stated this in the 2023 prophecies he rolled out for the public.

In the “prophetic release,” Iginla also said that the Labour Party should not be underestimated.

Source: Legit.ng