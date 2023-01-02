There is no guarantee that Christians in the ruling All Progressives Congress will work for the party in 2023'

Some group of Christians in Bauchi state have restated that opposition against the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Choosing a Muslim running mate has become a major distraction for APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Bauchi - A Christian Support Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro Councils of Bauchi state has faulted endorsement of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The group insisted that though its members remain loyal to the party, they would not support APC’s same-faith ticket.

Tinubu's presidential ambition continues to suffer setbacks because of his choice of a Muslim running mate. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Chairman of the group, Mallam Yakubu Garba, while addressing a press conference in Tafawa Balewa at the weekend, said the group would not go against the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The group also aligned with the decision of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who warned against voting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Guardian newspaper quoted Garba as saying:

“Those Christians who endorsed Tinubu said their decision was because of the achievements of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaban) as a former governor of Lagos state. So, we ask them, was Jagaban’s government, then, a same-faith ticket?

“If it is his achievements in Lagos that has solely become his selling point, why does he need a Muslim-Muslim ticket to sell his candidacy? Why must he jeopardise the peace, justice, inclusivity and stability of a fragile Nigeria to achieve his presidential ambition?

“If Jagaban so much believes in the Muslim-Muslim ticket, why didn’t he practise it in Lagos state?

There has never been a same-faith ticket in the history of Lagos state. If Jagaban believes in Islam, to the extent of proving it by a Muslim-Muslim ticket, why didn’t he practise it in marriage? Muslim-Muslim ticket seems impossible in Tinubu’s family, is it in Nigeria that it will work?”

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Christians, should defend their faith in 2023, says Fasan

In a related development, a public affairs analyst, Olu Fasanm, has called on Christians in Nigeria to defend their faith in the 2023 elections.

Writing in the Vanguard newspaper, Fasan stated that Truth is, Tinubu and his party, APC, have, for political expediency, set out to belittle the Christian faith.

He added:

“They have set out to deny Christianity equality of status with Islam in the Nigerian political firmament. Instead, they’re condemning Christianity to a second-class status, suggesting it lacks parity of political influence with Islam.”

2023: I thank God I am not Tinubu's running mate, says Dogara

Recall that Hon Dogara recently declared that he is grateful he is not Tinubu's running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Dogara made the comment during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi while reacting to a question that he is not supporting the APC presidential candidate because he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party.

He said:

“I am more than grateful to God that it didn't happen, and so many friends and well-wishers have also told me they are thanking God daily that I am not on that ticket granted what they now see and know about the candidate.”

2023: ADC lists three leaders who built mega Lagos, leaves out Tinubu

On its part, the Lagos chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has claimed that Tinubu was not responsible for making the state a mega city.

During one of its presidential campaign rallies, the APC claimed that Tinubu masterminded Lagos's development as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Debunking the claims, the Lagos state chairman of the ADC, George Ashiru, stated that Lagos was built by former governor Lateef Jakande, famously known as 'Baba Kekere' and former military administrators – General Mobolaji Johnson and Brigadier Buba Marwa.

Source: Legit.ng