Former president Obasanjo has taken a swipe at the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over his 'Emi lokan’ slogan

Obasanjo said the popular slogan which means ‘My turn’ is a wrong leadership attitude for Nigeria just as endorsed Peter Obi for the presidency

The former president in an open letter released on Sunday, January 1, 2023, sent a crucial message to the youths, telling them it's their turn

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said the popular slogan ‘Emi lokan’ meaning ‘My turn’ popularised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is a wrong leadership attitude for Nigeria.

The former president said this in an open letter released on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Ex-president Obasanjo takes a swipe at the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying his slogan ‘Emi lokan’ is a wrong leadership attitude. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obasanjo in the lengthy New Year message made available to Legit.ng also endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election.

He said the LP standard bearer had an edge over others.

‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are wrong, says Obasanjo

Legit.ng notes that the ex-President was throwing a swipe at Tinubu, being the proponent of the Emi lokan slogan.

Obasanjo's words:

“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now.

“They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria.

"Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora. “The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’."

Eyin Lokan: It is the turn of the youths, says Obasanjo

Obasanjo rather said it was the turn of the youths and charged them (youths) to come together to decide their future as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

“My dear young men and women, you must come together and bring about a truly meaningful change in your lives. If you fail, you have no one else to blame. Your present and future are in your hands to make or to mar.

"The future of Nigeria is in the same manner in your hands and literally so. If for any reason you fail to redeem yourself and your country, you will have lost the opportunity for good and you will have no one to blame but yourselves and posterity will not forgive you. Get up, get together, get going and get us to where we should be. And you, the youth, it is your time and your turn. ‘Eyin Lokan’ (Your turn),” he stated.

Tinubu reacts as Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In a "preliminary statement" sent to Legit.ng by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity, the campaign council said it did not consider the endorsement to be of any value.

It, however, stated that it respects the democratic right of former President Obasanjo to endorse any candidate of his choice.

