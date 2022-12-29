London, UK - The G5 Governors, that is the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, have reportedly met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom.

According to a report by The Punch, Tinubu lobbied the PDP governors for their endorsement during the marathon meeting which was held on Tuesday, December 27.

2023 Presidency: Details Emerge as G5 Governors Reportedly Meet with Tinubu in London

Legit.ng notes that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states and some PDP political heavyweights from the south had vowed not to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign after Atiku obtained the presidential ticket of the party.

What happened when Tinubu met with G5 Governors in London?

The Punch cited a source as shedding light on what transpired at Tinubu's meeting with the G5 Governors in London.

“Tinubu met with the aggrieved governors yesterday (Tuesday) along with a delegation that included (Kayode) Fayemi, (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu, one other governor and an ex-governor.

"For now, we are only waiting for the G-5 governors to make the official pronouncement in January," the source was quoted as saying.

What did G5 Governors demand from Tinubu?

Though the source was silent on what the demands of the aggrieved governors were, saying he wouldn’t want to speculate, he said the PDP leaders have declared at the meeting that they were not supporting any other candidate.

His words:

“I don’t have details about that. What I know is that they have met and declared their indication at the meeting that they are not supporting any other candidate."

It is not however clearer if the Lagos state governor and Fayemi were at the meeting as another source claimed said Sanwo-Olu was in Nigeria.

“I have received several inquiries on this report of the governor’s supposed travel with Asiwaju (Tinubu) and I can tell you that he is still in Nigeria.

"In fact, I spoke with him twice today (Wednesday). Even if he were to travel to meet the G-5 Governors outside the country, it is not something he would want to disclose, but he is very much in the country,” the source reportedly said.

