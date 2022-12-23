A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has finally shed light on what triggered her relocation to the States

The lady who is an author left Nigeria for the United States two years ago and resides in Dallas, Texas

According to her, she cannot continue to be praying to God over power supply at her age, amongst other reasons

A Nigerian author residing in America, Oyinkansola Alabi, has opened up on why she actually moved to the US.

The self-acclaimed 'Girl Who Stood Up for Emotional Intelligence in Nigeria' made her reasons known in a tweet on Thursday, December 22.

She relocated to the US two years ago. Photo Credit: @EmotionsDoctor

Source: Twitter

Oyinkansola revealed that she cannot be praying for light at the age of 38 as she is an elderly person.

She added that her soul deserves softness and normalcy. Her tweet reads:

"When people ask me why I relocated from Nigeria to Dallas, Texas 2 years ago. I simply say, "I am an elderly person, I can't be praying for light at age 38.

"Nothing deep. My soul deserves softness and normalcy."

Her tweet went viral, garnering over 15k likes and over 2k retweets as netizens joined in the conversation.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@TheLaBii said:

"You avoided wahala jeje. Prayers don't give light, rather, deliberate actions towards sustainable constant power supply. I have said it before and will say it again — Any government that is able to fight electricity issues significantly will get my vote even when I'm dead."

@Ofonmbukituh said:

"That’s how my frd came in from Dubai for his marriage in November this year…throughout his stay for one full month, there was never a day that my friend didn’t DRAG GENERATOR ROPE to start generator to power his & charge phone.

"It’s a terrible thing to continue experiencing."

@ojoojadedapo said:

"Pin this tweet somewhere,you will return one day & very soon for that same reason you left..."no be curse o" but that very soon that light will be so available like that of Texas. Got it for 8 days running now at a go,Same Nigeria, Abuja to be precise."

@taadelodun said:

"This Nepa matter.

"When I was working in London nightclubs as student, I use to see money and other things on the floor, my Oyinbo manager dey ask how do i see in the dark?

"No be my fault, na Nepa train me."

