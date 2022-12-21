The Rivers state of the PDP has commended the APC in the state for withdrawing a suit against governor Nyesom Wike's executive orders 21 and 22

The PDP said for the first time, the APC in Rivers is telling the PDP of the state the truth after it realised that going to court is baseless

Ogbonna Nwuka, the spokesperson of the PDP campaign council in the state, said what he is yet to understand is why the APC cited a strategic reason for withdrawing the suit when it has no basis

Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state speaking the truth to the people of the state over Governor Nyesom Wike's executive orders.

Governor Wike's executive orders 21 and 22 which were being challenged in court were allegedly withdrawn by the APC, who earlier filed the suit, PM News reported.

PDP, APC battle in Rivers state

Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesperson of the PDP campaign council in the state, said the APC withdrew the suit it filed against the governor, which is contrary to its assertion.

Nwuke alleged that the APC did that after realising that its actions were frivolous, defective and baseless.

The PDP alleged that the APC deliberately attempted to mislead the public by filing a suit against Wike.

The statement reads in part:

“We want to congratulate the APC for doing what is right by withdrawing a frivolous and inconsequential suit brought against Orders 21 and 22."

The umbrella party lambasted the APC for filing a suit that has no substance and that it is yet to understand why the APC cited strategic reasons for the withdrawal of the suit.

Nwuke, who is the chairman of the PDP publicity and communication committee, further stated that the APC can't be approbating and reprobating simultaneously.

