Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed has said that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration are enough for the All Progressives Congress' campaign for 2023.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the PMB Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, Mohammed said the claim by the opposition party that the present administration has not achieved anything is false.

Lai Mohammed has said that the Buhari-led administration's achievement is enough for APC to campaign with. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: UGC

The minister noted that it only confused people that would be thinking in that direction.

He words:

“The confused opposition should look for another campaign line instead of the ludicrous claim that we have nothing to campaign with.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President Buhari's achievements

Listing the administration's achievements, Lai Mohammed, said the president in his tenure successfully completed the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri modern rail systems, the Second Niger Bridge, the National Social Investment Programme and the Petroleum Industry Act.

Other achievements include the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, the Bonny-Bodo Road project, and the airport terminals, among others.

He asked:

“Can an administration with at least one road construction in every state of the federation and the one that has completed housing projects in 35 states be labelled as non-performing?

“What about the liberation of Nigeria’s territory from insurgents and the re-equipping of our security forces, the same security forces that were left stranded when money meant to equip them were looted silly by rampaging officials, some of whom admitted to spending N2.2 billion to pray against Boko Haram?”

"It’s a lie, we negotiated with Twitter,” FG says, releases proofs of negotiation after suspension

Lai Mohammed says allegations that the federal government did not negotiate with Twitter before lifting the ban on the company is a lie.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, it was Twitter that initiated the discussions that kickstarted the negotiation.

Going further, the minister revealed that he chaired the team which comprised some other ministers.

Another Twitter ban? Lai Mohammed drops bombshell about social media

Meanwhile, the federal government has once again reiterated that the unregulated use of social media is harmful.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture stated this during a UNESCO program.

He said there was a need for evaluation of social media in terms of its usage and gratification.

Source: Legit.ng