Akufo-Addo has been slammed for asking African leaders to stop begging at a time Ghana was begging for a loan from the IMF

Shehu Sani says Nana Akufo-Addo seems to be receiving the IMF aid with his left while using his right hand to advise against begging

The tweet by the former Nigerian senator on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, has received thousands of reactions on Twitter

A former Nigerian senator has slammed a recent appeal by Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo to African leaders against begging.

Shehu Sani thinks the timing of Akufo-Addo’s admonishment is curious because it coincides with Ghana’s request for an Extended Credit Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

L-R: Shehu Sani is President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Twitter/@ShehuSani, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Sani took to Twitter to make a now-viral comment that suggests that the president was being a hypocrite.

“Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money,” he tweeted.

Shehu Sani is also an author, playwright and a human rights activist. He is the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and the Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh