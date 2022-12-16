Politicians in Rivers state have been urged to resist bombarding the court with pre-election litigation

This call was made by the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Rivers state

Sogbeye Eli said it is important for politics in Nigeria to encourage the contest of ideas rather than troubling the court with so several frivolous litigations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has called for an end to pre-election litigations in the state.

The APC has urged members and other politicians to focus on a contest of ideas rather than promoting increased pre-election litigations. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Channels Television reports that the party's demand followed its victory at the Appeal Court on Thursday, December 15, where the APC candidates in the state were cleared to contest in the 2023 general election.

Sogbeye Eli, the spokesperson for the APC campaign council in Rivers state said that there is a need for the plaintiffs to resist the urge to approach the Supreme Court over the party's victory.

Eli noted that heading to the Supreme court to contest the decision of the lower court is tantamount to giving false hopes to supporters.

He said:

"The noble Lords of the Court of Appeal for their fidelity to the Constitution and the rule.”

Eli further urged the members of the APC in the state to keep on keeping the faith as they prepare for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng