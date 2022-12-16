The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, said tackling fuel subsidy and exchange rate may cost the next president of Nigeria a second-term bid

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nasir El-Rufai says tackling fuel subsidy and foreign exchange challenges to reposition Nigeria’s economy to the right trajectory may cost Nigeria’s next president a second term.

The Kaduna state governor said this during a panel discussion at the launch of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update and Country Economic Memorandum on Thursday, December 15, in Abuja.

2023: The kind of president Nigeria needs, El-Rufai reveals

Governor El-Rufai Nigeria needs such a leader that could rise beyond consideration of office and take painful but necessary decisions to ensure the country develops its economy.

He said the right policies and decisions will remove the word potential from Nigeria’s vocabulary and (Nigeria) will finally be the country everyone deserves to be.

“The next president of Nigeria must be willing to do just one term if necessary but reverse this trend,” the governor said while answering questions on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor El-Rufai reiterated that the country's major problems are fuel subsidy and the exchange rate, adding that states and private sectors are bearing the brunt.

