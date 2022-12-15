The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council said the Arise TV town hall debate was designed to embarrass Bola Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake made this known in a counter-response to the piece by Arise TV's owner, Nduka Obaigbena

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has insisted the party's candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not attend the town hall debate organised by Arise TV.

This was made known in a lengthy piece written by Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake in counter-response to the piece by Arise TV's owner, Nduka Obaigbena.

APC Campaign said Nduka Obaigbena's Arise TV planned to embarrass Bola Tinubu with its town hall debate. Photo credit: @ENIBOY

Source: Twitter

In the piece published by The Nation on Wednesday, December 14, the duo said the town hall debate is designed to “embarrass” Tinubu, flagbearer of the APC.

APC's Alake/Obaigbena versus Arise TV's Nduka Obaigbena

ThisDay had in a previous publication called on Tinubu to provide a satisfactory answer on the circumstances surrounding the forfeiture of funds to the US government.

The newspaper said the media should not shy away from scrutinising any candidate that is linked to alleged drug trafficking.

It also accused the APC campaign council of “silencing free speech” over unfavourable reports.

APC campaign reacts

Reacting, the APC campaign council dismissed the allegations, describing them as “baseless” while also making huge allegations against Obaigbena.

Obaigbena also reacted by issuing a rebuttal issued through Fauziya Mohammed, his chief of staff.

He asked the APC campaign council to present Tinubu for debates instead of using “blackmail to intimidate the media”.

APC campaign council fires back

Responding to Obaigbena’s comment in a statement, Onanuga and Alake alleged that Arise TV’s town hall meetings are sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The duo said they have information indicating that the debate was designed to embarrass the APC presidential candidate.

“We, repeat again: We will not make our candidate available to validate a scheme which, in the light of unassailable information at our disposal, is nothing but a racket by the Arise TV owner, designed to embarrass our candidate," they said.

Charity begins at home, Tinubu support group attacks AriseTV, This Day

Meanwhile, AriseTV and ThisDay have also been accused of being biased in their reportage by the camp of Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

A support group of Tinubu asked the media organisation to begin its charity from home and educate the Nigerian public on corruption allegations against its lead presenter, Reuben Abati.

