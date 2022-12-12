Peter Obi met with prominent Nigerians in Enugu state on Sunday, December 11, to sign the condolence register of late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi

Obi via his Twitter page disclosed that he also met with leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the southeast state

The Anambra ex-governor added that he was joined by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in the visit

Enugu - The resounding support Peter Obi is getting across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election is enough to send shivers down the spines of his opponents.

Via Twitter on Sunday, December 11, Obi, the Labour Party's flagbearer, announced that he met with high-ranking members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu in the company of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Although Obi said he joined the elder statesmen to sign the condolence register for late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, the meeting is one that can be viewed from a political perspective, especially by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Anambra governor tweeted:

"I joined President Obasanjo and Pa Ayo Adebanjo at the Ohaneze Headquarters in Enugu to sign the condolence register for late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. The team was received by Chief Ogene Okeke."

Obi's major rivals, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are fighting hard to secure endorsements from the southeast.

Exclusive: How Obasanjo, Adebanjo divide Afenifere, move from supporting PDP to Obi, dump Tinubu

Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), had said the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere was united during the pro-democracy era.

The university don revealed that the crack in the group started in 1998 when the Yoruba was meant to produce a candidate for the presidency.

Professor Adeoti said:

"After the annulment of June 12, there was that unanimity unanimous front in the southwest, represented by Afenifere, led by first Baba Adekunle Ajasin, and then later Baba Abraham Adesanya.

"That built up to the death of Abacha and the coming of Abdulsalami and then the transition program."

Source: Legit.ng