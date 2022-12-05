Ahead of the 2023 general election, NNPP bannerman Rabiu Kwankwaso says his administration will prioritise education

He revealed that the blueprint of his manifesto plays an absolute priority in education

The former Kano state governor also noted that the plight of ASUU was properly addressed in his manifesto

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that the entire blueprint of his manifesto highlights the solution to the plight and agitations of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The former Kano state governor made this known on Sunday, December 4, at the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV.

Senator Kwankwaso revealed that the blueprint of his manifesto proffers a solution to ASUU's plight. Photo: NNPP

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso, while reeling out his action plan for the educational sector, says he intends to carry out strategic reforms to foster a working educational sector.

As reported by Punch, Senator Kwankwaso highlighted three critical areas of education he intends to focus on, as spelt out in his manifesto: funding, monitoring of funds, and upgrade of Nigerian universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Funding

Kwankwaso stated that adequate funding would be allotted to the education sector while stating lack of funding is a major problem.

Regarding the plight of ASUU regarding funding, he disclosed that his manifesto tackles these issues outrightly.

2. Fund Monitoring

Senator Kwankwaso said:

“In our case, we will do whatever it takes, not only to do the budget but to keep our eyes on the budget so that money goes down so that everybody will get his salary.

“So, we will do whatever it takes really, to put the money and not only that to keep our eyes on the money so that everybody benefits in the sector.”

3. University Upgrade

While reiterating his commitment to ASUU, Senator Kwankwaso stated that his administration, if elected, will make available proper funding schemes to ensure ASUU’s demands are met in upgrading public universities to global standards.

He said

“And I can assure you that in our manifesto, all those issues raised by ASUU were addressed, especially the issue of ensuring that these universities are upgraded or improved and are taken to the best international practice before we start fully operating the other universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

“So we’re on the same page with ASUU, if you look at our blueprint again.”

Source: Legit.ng