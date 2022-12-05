Atiku Abubakar, the presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calls for an independent local government

He said there is a need to review the law to ensure the allocation of funds is directed to the local government

The Adamawa-born politician revealed how he was criticised by state governors while trying to implement the policy during his time as the Vice President

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed more facts about the allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari that state governors tamper with the allocation of their local governments.

At revealed that during his time as the Vice President, state governors protested against the direct allocation of local government.

Atiku Abubakar said there is a need to review the law and detach the account of the local government from the state government. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

He made this known on Sunday, December 4, at the Arise TV town meeting for presidential candidates, TheCable reported.

Atiku said he is in awe that some governors in this current dispensation of politics still deprive the local government of their total allocation.

Meanwhile, President Buhari’s revelation about the controversy has caused a reaction among the community of political elites, enthusiasts, and pundits. Similarly, others have urged the President to reel out their names for the public to know.

While reflecting on the issue, Atiku said Nigeria has a “fundamental flaw in our legislation” regarding local government funding and should be rectified in earnest.

Atiku recount tussle with state governors over local govt allocation

Atiku, while recounting his tussle with state governors, said:

“When I assumed office in 1999, what was handed over to me was the local government administration. When it was handed over to me, I gave instructions to the accountant general that all local government allocations should be transferred to the local governments straight. After implementing that policy for nine months, the governors protested that that was not constitutional.”

Atiku, however, revealed that when the constitution was visited to know the method of allotment, it was discovered that the state and local government operates a joint account where the state government has almost absolute control.

The PDP flagbearer sees this move as a lingering problem that needs to be rectified in order to foster proper development at the local level.

He said:

“We must look at the laws and see how we can make these local governments independent and protect them when funds are sent from the federal government. I think there’s a major flaw in our laws regarding that.”

