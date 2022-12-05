The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has come in defence of state governors following allegations that they are the cause of poverty.

Speaking at the Arise TV town hall meeting on Sunday, December 4, Obi said the cause of poverty is insecurity, not state governors.

Peter Obi says the federal government has a huge role to play in clamping down on insecurity noting that it is the major cause of poverty. Photo: Peter Obi

Peter Obi blames insecurity on poverty rate

He said the federal government has a massive role in clamping down on insecurity in Nigeria, as he noted that the federal government controls the security agencies.

Obi said:

“Governments at sub-national levels are not causing poverty. No, it is the responsibility of the federal government to address it.

“Security lies in the hands of the federal government. The major cause of poverty is insecurity which lies in the hands of the federal government.”

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, he also revealed that the current state of insecurity had caused a low influx of investors while noting that an enabling environment will attract investors.

Obi said:

“If you have an enabling environment for people and investors to come, poverty will be reduced.”

