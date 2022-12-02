Former President Obasanjo has said God is not responsible for the failures and challenges Nigeria is currently experiencing as a nation

The ex-president said Nigerians are to be blamed, noting there were high expectations the country would be a global force when it gained independence

Obasanjo also noted that Nigeria used to be respected globally but stated that the respect is now gone just as he charged Nigerians to make the right decisions in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerians are to be blamed for the country's failures, not God.

The former president spoke on Thursday, December 1, in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “The LetterMan: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo”, Vanguard reported.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigerians are to be blamed for the country's failures. Photo credit: @PremiumTimesng

Source: Twitter

The book was written by Premium Times’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

2023 elections: Ensure the right lessons are learnt, Obasanjo advises Nigerians

Former President Obasanjo also asked Nigerians to ensure that the right lessons are learnt as the search for new leadership in 2023 continues.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He noted that there were high expectations when Nigeria gained Independence that the country would be great.

The elder statesman, however, said the failure of Nigeria should not be attributed to God but to poor decisions to live to its greatness.

Global respect for Nigeria has gone, Obasanjo laments

Bemoaning the current situation of things in Nigeria, Obasanjo said during the time of James Earl Carter (Jimmy Carter) as the President of the USA, there was no period he had anything to do in Africa that he would not inform Nigeria.

He, however, regretted that respect for Nigeria has gone.

“So, I believe that the right lessons must be learned. We have all we need to have. God gave us all we need to have. That we are not doing what we need to do, God is not to blame. We should blame ourselves," the former president said.

Obasanjo speaks on 2023 elections, advises religious leaders

In another report, Obasanjo said politicians will wreck Nigeria if religious leaders do not intervene.

The former president said this at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit.

He warned that if politicians with no fear of God are allowed to have their way, the entire country would regret it, as the 2023 elections may either make or mar Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng